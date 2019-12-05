Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 'Democracy cage ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
The Governor walked in from Gate 2 and found that Gate 3 designated for the Governor was closed.
Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)
 Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday expressed outrage after he arrived at the state Legislative Assembly to find the gates locked.

Speaking to the media, Dhankar said: "The purpose of my visit to the Assembly was to see the historic building, the background and to visit the library. The Assembly is scheduled to be open throughout the year; and Assembly not being in session does not mean that the Assembly is closed."

 

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. He also said that his special secretary received a call from the Speaker, who said that he was delighted about his visit and also invited Dhankar and his wife to lunch.

"When I arrived at the Assembly, the gate meant for the Governor and other VVIPs was closed, but I entered the Assembly through another gate which was open. There was a deathly silence in the Assembly on a working day," he said.

The Governor walked in from Gate 2 and found that Gate 3 designated for the Governor was closed.

Dhankar later said that the Speaker suddenly turned down his invitation, mentioning that he would not be available.

The Governor said the incident is a "sad day for the democracy of the state."

"You cannot make the legislature captive with such exercises. Democracy is being humiliated, not me. We are caging democracy. However, as the Governor of the state, I will never bow down and will work to uphold the democratic principles of the state," he said.

He also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that she had failed to perform constitutional duties for the last four months, and has never briefed the governor about important issues, including the cyclone 'Bulbul'.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee hit back at the Governor saying that she will "fight back."

"Look at my state just for the introduction of Bills my house is adjourned. I will fight I don't have any problem," Bannerjee said while attending the inaugural programmes of Infocom here.

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday for two days as the Speaker Biman Bannerjee said bills meant to be tabled had not been approved by the Governor.

Since he took office in July, Dhankar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues such as the demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by Mamata.

The TMC has also alleged that he was running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagdeep dhankar, west bengal, mamata banerjee, cyclone bulbul, tmc
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

This came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the Centre to bring prices under control. (Photo: ANI)

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman over rising onion prices

Attacking the current government on the current state of the economy, Chidambaram said, 'Prime Minister (Modi) has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'PM unusually silent, govt incompetent manager of economy': P Chidambaram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman over rising onion prices

This came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the Centre to bring prices under control. (Photo: ANI)

'PM unusually silent, govt incompetent manager of economy': P Chidambaram

Attacking the current government on the current state of the economy, Chidambaram said, 'Prime Minister (Modi) has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Personal data can be processed overseas with 'explicit consent'

The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham