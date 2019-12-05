Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffron party by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined the Dravidian party here on Thursday.

Arasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.'

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said "ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne."

The BJP had termed his praise an act of indiscipline and wanted its top leadership to take action against him.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.