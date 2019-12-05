Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Data Protection Bill ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Data Protection Bill gets approval

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Dec 5, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 1:16 am IST
For minor violations, the penalty will only Rs 5 crore or two percent of global turnover.
The government, however, wants any critical data to be mandatorily stored in India while sensitive data can be processed abroad — with the explicit consent of the data owner.
 The government, however, wants any critical data to be mandatorily stored in India while sensitive data can be processed abroad — with the explicit consent of the data owner.

New Delhi: The Central government proposes a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or four per cent of the global turnover (whichever is higher) on companies that violate the Personal Data Protection law, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday. For minor violations, the penalty will only Rs 5 crore or two percent of global turnover.

The government, however, wants any critical data to be mandatorily stored in India while sensitive data can be processed abroad — with the explicit consent of the data owner. The proposed law comes after a public hue and cry over a controversy involving WhatsApp. The Opposition had inquired whether the government negotiated any business with the Israel-based tech firm NSO that developed Pegasus Spyware to spy on 1,400 users across the world, including 121 Indian journalists and activists.

 

In line with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the government last year introduced a draft personal data protection Bill to regulate the use of an individual’s data by the government and private companies. “Data privacy law exempts processing of data without consent in case of issues around sovereignty, national security, court order etc,” a top government source said.

As the proposed Bill is to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, the government is expected to bring in a detailed framework to the public domain, which will include processing of personal and private data by public and private entities, among others.

“Storage and processing of personal data, broad guidelines on collection, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model are likely to be a part of the law,” the source said. “We will not be able to share details about the Bill as it will be introduced in Parliament soon,” said Union minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting. Last week, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hinted that India would never compromise on data sovereignty and would soon introduce a robust and balanced Personal Data Protection law in Parliament.

The draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, was prepared by a high-level expert group headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna. There was a delay in approval amid inter-ministerial consultation.

...
Tags: personal data protection bill


Latest From Nation

K. Muthukrishnan (Photo credit: The News Minute)

Chennai: Onion thieves leave farmer in tears

KT Rama Rao

TS-iPASS cleared project worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore

Yoga event was held with the purpose of creating world record. (DC)

With 45 asanas in 15 minutes, kids create new yoga record

The truck which overturned near Perungalathur. (DC)

Truck overturns near Perungalathur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties. (Photo: File)

Assamese leaders oppose as Union Cabinet approves Citizenship Amendment Bill

'This is an injustice to the people of Assam and northeast. I think reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast,' former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Two held for abusive posts on Disha

Nani was arrested from Guntur and was produced before a court on Wednesday.

Case lodged against MLA T Raja Singh

MLA T. Raja Singh

Beat rape accused with sugarcane until skin rips off: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

The Home Minister further said that the state government will soon bring an ordinance for the women's safety. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham