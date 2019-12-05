Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Cabinet okays Citize ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet okays Citizenship Bill, set to be tabled in RS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it violates the basic idea of India, that religion can never be a reason for citizenship.
Members of Aasu protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 Members of Aasu protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has led to a huge furore across the entire Northeast, was on Wednesday approved by the Union Cabinet, despite the differences among chief ministers and civil society groups of states in the region, with whom home minister Amit Shah had held parleys till the early hours of Wednesday.

There is a likelihood that the bill could be introduced in the Lok Sabha on either December 9 or 10.

 

Mr Shah’s meeting with leaders of the northeastern states (including present and former chief ministers) to discuss various aspects of the controversial bill had begun at 8 pm on Tuesday and continued late till 2 am on Wednesday.

Though the bill was to be cleared at the Cabinet meeting on December 4 (where it was ultimately cleared), but due to the delayed parleys, sources had indicated a second meeting of the Union Cab-inet may be held on December 5 to get the bill cleared. However, the bill was given formal approval at the Cabinet meeting held early on Wednesday.

The CAB, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has been attacked by several Opposition parties as communal and divisive, with the Congress threatening to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation.

At a briefing after the Cabinet meeting, environment and forests minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government had taken care of the interests of all sides and “the interest of India”. He added, when asked about the protests erupting in the Northeast: “People will welcome it as it is in the interests of the nation.”

During his meetings, Mr Shah assured them that the states where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime exists, and those regions which are governed will be excluded from the purview of the bill.

In terms of Section 2 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations 1873, the Inner Line Permit system is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland. Citizens of other states require an ILP to visit these states.

Under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, autonomous councils and districts were created in the tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. The autonomous councils and districts enjoy certain executive and legislative powers.

The Congress, Trinamul, CPM and a few other political parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill, claiming that citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it violates the basic idea of India, that religion can never be a reason for citizenship.

“Believing that religion should determine nationhood was the idea of Pakistan, they created Pakistan. We have always argued that our idea of the nation was what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji, Maulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar have said, that religion cannot determine nationhood,” Mr Tharoor told reporters at Parliament House.

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam CM Tarun Gogoi said that the Congress Party will move the Supreme Court against the CAB, which he said was “unconstitutional” and “divisive.”

Mr Gogoi said in a tweet: “The Congress will move the SC because we believe that CAB is unconstitutional and against the spirit of secularism. It is divisive, and violates the constitutional provision — equality for all. There cannot be division on the basis of religion, caste or
creed.”

The All India United Democratic Front has written a letter to Mr Shah requesting him not to introduce the CAB in Parliament as it is “against the interests of the people of Assam and the country.”

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill


Latest From Nation

K. Muthukrishnan (Photo credit: The News Minute)

Chennai: Onion thieves leave farmer in tears

KT Rama Rao

TS-iPASS cleared project worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore

Yoga event was held with the purpose of creating world record. (DC)

With 45 asanas in 15 minutes, kids create new yoga record

The truck which overturned near Perungalathur. (DC)

Truck overturns near Perungalathur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties. (Photo: File)

Assamese leaders oppose as Union Cabinet approves Citizenship Amendment Bill

'This is an injustice to the people of Assam and northeast. I think reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast,' former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said. (Photo: ANI)

Beat rape accused with sugarcane until skin rips off: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

The Home Minister further said that the state government will soon bring an ordinance for the women's safety. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram released from Tihar jail after 106 days

Chidambaram's son Karti, while expressing happiness, said the Congress MP will attend the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

'Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J&K, Ladakh': BJP

'We assure the residents of both the newly formed UTs that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the neglected classes and will assure that justice be accorded to OBCs at all costs,' Arya said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham