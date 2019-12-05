Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Cabinet approves SC/ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet approves SC/ST quota in Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 1:30 am IST
In Lok Sabha, two seats are reserved for the members of the Anglo Indian community, who are nominated for the Lower House.
The minister said there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.
 The minister said there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the reservation for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for 10 years.

Though it is a statutory exercise, which needs to be repeated after every 10 years, there were speculations that the government is rethinking its plan to continue with the quota for the Anglo-Indian community.

 

In Lok Sabha, two seats are reserved for the members of the Anglo Indian community, who are nominated for the Lower House.

Sources aware of the development told this newspaper that the issue was discussed at length during the Cabinet meeting and a Cabinet note from the Social Justice Ministry, too, is learnt to have been deliberated upon.

There is, however, no clarity whether the government has reached any conclusion. The picture is likely to become clear once the text of the Bill comes out.

Interestingly, in the current Lok Sabha, which was convened after the general elections in May this year, nobody has been nominated from the community and the column for nominated members in Lok Sabha’s website has been left blank while sitting members from all the 37 parties add up to 543, which is the total strength of Lok Sabha.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, there were two nominated members from the Anglo Indian community, namely George Baker and Richard Hay (both of who had later joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party).

The reservation for these categories in the Lok Sabha and assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020, and therefore it was decided in the Union Cabinet to extend it to a further 10 years. The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation till January 25, 2030, in the ongoing winter session. When asked whether reservation for the Anglo-Indian community has also been extended, Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that once the Bill is introduced, the details will be known.

The minister said there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.

In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members.

...
Tags: lok sabha


Latest From Nation

K. Muthukrishnan (Photo credit: The News Minute)

Chennai: Onion thieves leave farmer in tears

KT Rama Rao

TS-iPASS cleared project worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore

Yoga event was held with the purpose of creating world record. (DC)

With 45 asanas in 15 minutes, kids create new yoga record

The truck which overturned near Perungalathur. (DC)

Truck overturns near Perungalathur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAB protests rock Assam

The Aasu leadership, which had a long meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night, said they were left with no option but to launch another agitation.

VHP set to up its cadre by 50 lakh

However, a massive response from people to join the outfit made the VHP revise the target for new members to 50 lakh.

ITBP jawan shoots dead 5 colleagues, kills self

Two ITBP personnel were injured, and were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

Suraj Revanna was also present on the location when the clash broke out between the workers of the two parties. (Photo: File)

Assamese leaders oppose as Union Cabinet approves Citizenship Amendment Bill

'This is an injustice to the people of Assam and northeast. I think reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast,' former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham