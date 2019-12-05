Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Air Chief Marshal Bh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbour shooting, says IAF

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Another official said while the IAF Chief was staying at US Air Force base in Pearl Harbour, incident of shooting took place in naval base.
"The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF. (Photo: File)
 "The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbour shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, was safe.

The IAF Chief was at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

"The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF.

Another official said while the IAF Chief was staying at the US Air Force base in Pearl Harbor, the incident of shooting took place in the naval base.

The two places are not close to each other, the official said.

According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pearl harbour shooting, indian air force, rakesh kumar singh bhadauria
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Singh

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)

'I don't eat a lot of onion, garlic,' says Sitharaman amid debate over price rise

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. (Photo: PTI)

'Not one charge framed against me after 105 days in jail': Chidambaram

These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls- BJP, Congress and JD(S). (Photo: ANI)

Voting begins in 15 K'taka Assembly seats, will decide BJP govt's fate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Singh

'I don't eat a lot of onion, garlic,' says Sitharaman amid debate over price rise

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)

'Not one charge framed against me after 105 days in jail': Chidambaram

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala needs more family doctors: Expert

Dr P.K. Sasidharan

Wayanad: Relief yet to reach tribal flood victims

Arm of Joy volunteers with the alumni of TKM College, Kollam, in action at Wayanad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham