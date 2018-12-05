search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Polls: K Chandrasekhar Rao loses cool, calls people ‘bewakoof’

Published Dec 5, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 1:01 am IST
The video has gone viral on social media platforms and is being shared extensively.
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called the people bewakoof for making noise during his speech and asked if they “lacked sense” during a public address at Alampur on Tuesday. 

He was speaking about the irrigation scenario , when the audience started making noise. A visibly irked Chandrasekhar Rao said, “Why are you shouting? Are you bewakoof galu? Don’t you have sense? You seem to have gone mad (pichollu)”. While asking if a leader was present to control the particular section making the noise, he also asked if “other people shouldn’t listen to my speech or not? Can’t you be silent for 10 minutes?” 

 

Mahabubnagar TRS MP A P Jithender Reddy tried to control the situation on the dais by informing the CM that it was due to “excitement Sir”. A noticeably agitated Rao, termed it as “useless” excitement and added, “Even excitement shouldn’t be high as brainless excitement is of no use”. He went on to say that this virtue had cost the state heavily. 

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool during the Alampur meeting when some party workers disturbed his speech by continuing to shout slogans despite his appeal to keep quiet and listen.

At first KCR tried a lighter approach, joking that that if they continued shouting slogans, water from the Thummilla project will be stopped. When this had no effect on the group, KCR told them to shut up and said if they continued to shout he would leave the meeting.

MP Jitender Reddy tried to calm things by telling KCR that they were just a group of enthusiastic youngsters, to which KCR replied, “They are enthusiastic, I know, but it’s of no use to shout and it causes disturbance to others.” 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


