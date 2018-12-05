search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu among top states in cases pending against sitting and former MPs, MLAs

Chennai: With a total of 321 cases, Tamil Nadu tops the states with highest number of pending cases against its sitting and former MPs and MLAs. Uttar Pradesh with 992 cases and Odisha: 331 cases are the first and second States followed by TN, out of a total of 4,122 cases pending against the sitting and former lawmakers in the country.

Of them 440 cases involving life sentence are pending against sitting and former lawmakers and o the total cases, 2,324 cases are against MPs. In TN, out of the 321 cases, 15 and 112 are against the sitting MPs and MLAs, respectively and 47 and 129 cases are against former MPs and MLAs.

 

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Krishan Kaul and KM Joseph were on Tuesday informed about the status of pending cases. As per the report by the amicus curiae, based on the information submitted by the high courts, 440 cases involving life sentence are pending against sitting and former lawmakers. Following this, the court directed the constitution of special courts in each district of Bihar and Kerala to speedup trials in the pending criminal cases against former and present members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblies - MLAs.

Tags: ranjan gogoi, pending criminal cases
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




