Sonia Gandhi urges people to vote for Prajakutami

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, with one day left for the election campaigning for the Telangana polls, the Congress released a video message of UPA Chairperson Ms. Sonia Gandhi appealing to the people of Telangana to vote for People's Front to fulfil the dreams of Telangana.

Addressing the people of Telangana through the video message, Mrs Sonia Gandhi said, “The 7th of December is the date when you will vote for your MLAs, your vote is a vote not only for the future of Telangana, but for your future is well. The Prajakutami of Congress, TD, TJS and CPI is your voice; it is your alliance. This is an alliance of each and every section of Telangana society. Four-and-half years ago a separate State of Telangana was created. I too played a role in making that happen. But you have been betrayed by those in power in Hyderabad. Now it's the time, wherever you are in Telangana to fulfil your hopes and expectations, your desires and aspirations. I appeal to you personally to vote for Prajakutami.”

Ms. Gandhi concluded the video message saying “Jai Telangana!”. The Congress had noticed tremendous response when Ms. Gandhi had addressed the public meeting in Medchal constituency. So much so, that the Congress was eager for another public meeting of Ms. Gandhi in the State. However, the plans of Telangana Congress were put down by the AICC stating that she could not make another public appearance due to personal reasons. The Congress released the video message of Ms. Sonia Gandhi as an alternative to the public speech.