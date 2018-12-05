search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Somisetty Venkateswarlu slams Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2018, 2:23 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 2:23 am IST
Unable to convince people, Jagan is trying all tricks: TD district president.
Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Somisetty said that both Pawan and Jagan were keeping away from the Telangana elections as they were more interested in protecting their assets in Hyderabad. 
 Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Somisetty said that both Pawan and Jagan were keeping away from the Telangana elections as they were more interested in protecting their assets in Hyderabad. 

Kurnool​: Telugu Desam district president, Mr Somisetty Venkateswarlu, slammed the Jana Sena (JS) chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, for spreading half-baked truths and lies against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu and challenged him to prove who brought the Krishna waters to the drought hit Anantapur district. 

He said both Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy were acting at the behest of Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi and were bringing disrepute to the State by attempting to portray Mr Naidu as a de-growth chief minister.

 

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Somisetty said that both Pawan and Jagan were keeping away from the Telangana elections as they were more interested in protecting their assets in Hyderabad. 

He said they knew what would happen if they uttered a word against PM, Mr Narendra Modi, and Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao. That is why they were playing a soft ball with each other to divert the attention of the public.

He said as Jagan’s walkathon did not attract much public sympathy, he indulged in the “Kodi Kathi” drama which also fizzled out. Unable to reach out to the people, Jagan was trying all the tricks in his hat, and people would teach him a lesson, he added.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, somisetty venkateswarlu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VVIP chopper deal: Christian Michel being extradited to India tonight

Michel, 54, was taken to the Dubai International Airport from where he will be extradited to India later in the day, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: File)

Won't contest 2019 LS polls, will focus on Ram temple, cleaning of Ganga: Uma Bharti

Talking about the Ram temple issue, Bharti said that the agitation over the matter is going on due to delay in the court's judgment over the issue. (Photo: ANI)

UP violence: Mother of accused blames cops of raiding house, beating daughter-in-law

Ratan, mother of Jeetendra- one of the accused in the Bulandshahr violence criticised the police department of ransacking her house and also beating her daughter-in-law. (Photo: ANI)

Govt rejects higher military service pay for one lakh personnel, army upset

Around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision. (Representational Image)

Will recite 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 10 times: PM Modi hits back at Rahul

Modi also hit out at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's reported remarks of 'who knows who will become crorepati', saying it reflected the real intention of Congress party. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham