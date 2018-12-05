Somisetty Venkateswarlu slams Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Somisetty said that both Pawan and Jagan were keeping away from the Telangana elections as they were more interested in protecting their assets in Hyderabad.

Kurnool​: Telugu Desam district president, Mr Somisetty Venkateswarlu, slammed the Jana Sena (JS) chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, for spreading half-baked truths and lies against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu and challenged him to prove who brought the Krishna waters to the drought hit Anantapur district.

He said both Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy were acting at the behest of Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi and were bringing disrepute to the State by attempting to portray Mr Naidu as a de-growth chief minister.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Somisetty said that both Pawan and Jagan were keeping away from the Telangana elections as they were more interested in protecting their assets in Hyderabad.

He said they knew what would happen if they uttered a word against PM, Mr Narendra Modi, and Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao. That is why they were playing a soft ball with each other to divert the attention of the public.

He said as Jagan’s walkathon did not attract much public sympathy, he indulged in the “Kodi Kathi” drama which also fizzled out. Unable to reach out to the people, Jagan was trying all the tricks in his hat, and people would teach him a lesson, he added.