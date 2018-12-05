‘Publicity plea’ costs Sobha Surendran Rs 25,000

Kochi: The high court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on BJP general secretary Sobha Surendran and warned her against using the judicial platform for cheap publicity.

The bench headed by the chief justice did not permit her counsel to withdraw her petition despite tendering an unconditional apology.

The court observed that she raised cheap allegations in the petition which was unwanted.

Stating that such petitions wasting the time of the court need not be entertained, the court observed that the fine had been imposed as a warning for those trying to misuse the court for cheap publicity. She should deposit the money with the legal services authority.

Ms Surendran later told reporters that she would approach the Supreme Court and would not pay the fine. The BJP leader also feigned ignorance about her counsel tendering an unconditional apology and sought its permission to withdraw the petition.

She filed public interest litigation questioning the police action in Sabarimala. Stating that courts above the high court exist in the country, she said police had been used to frame false cases against Ayyappa devotees in the past 40 days.

According to her, she was trying to bring this matter to the notice of the court through the PIL. The petition in the high court has alleged that union ministers and high court judges also faced a raw deal from the police in Sabarimala. She also alleged that the Supreme Court verdict asking for action against the investigating officials in cases in which the court freed the accused are not followed in Kerala.