Police, EC are working for TRS: Jaipal Reddy over arrest of Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Dec 5, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Cong leader asks KCR whether he would let cops enter Kavitha’s hom.
Hyderabad: The Congress leaders have strongly criticised the TRS, the police department and the Election Commission over the arrest of TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy.

AICC president Rahul Gandhi has criticised the TRS through his Twitter handle. Tweeting in Telugu, he said, “TRS can’t stop the Congress’s wave with arrests. The arrest of Revanth Reddy is an example of the dictatorial rule of KCR (caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao). The days are near for the end of TRS’s anti-people rule. Fearing defeat, the arrest has taken place. The people are going to give it back to KCR by defeating the TRS.”

 

Condemning the arrest of Mr Revanth Reddy, former Union minister Mr. S. Jaipal Reddy has lashed out at the police department and the Election Commission (EC) along with the TRS. Sharply He said, “It seems that the police department and the EC are working for the TRS. Without any search warrant, the police have broken the locks of the doors and entered the house of Mr Revanth Reddy. The police did not care about the women in the house. If the Congress government is formed and if the police go to KCR’s daughter’s house during the night, will Mr Rao remain quiet? Though Mr Rao remains quiet now, the people will not remain quiet. We have not given any bandh call at Kosgi. Only to facilitate the Chief Minister’s program, the police arrested Revanth Reddy. The EC and police are working hard to help the caretaker Chief Minister. Our party workers are being arrested in constituencies like Gajwel and Sangareddy etc. Mr Rao is the caretaker Chief Minister but he is behaving like a dictator.”

The Congress has also warned the police department to remember that the Congress government will be formed in seven more days and also questioned them about how they could give permission for Mr Rao’s public meeting when section 144 was clamped. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, AICC In-Charge of Telangana Congress affairs Mr. R.C. Khuntia said, “Police should remember that the People’s Front is going to win more than 80 seats. TRS is planning to win the election with unethical practices.” 

Tags: congress senior leader s. jaipal reddy, a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




