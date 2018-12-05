search on deccanchronicle.com
Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party to be launched today

Published Dec 5, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Development neglected under the mask of castes.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan visits the family members of deceased at Anantapur who were killed in road mishap in Kurnool district. — DC
ANANTAPUR: Jan Sena Tarangam, an exclusive five day programme by the Jana Sena party will be launched on Wednesday to brief people about the party ideology and election manifesto at every doorstep across the state. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan shared views live on Facebook on Tuesday and spoke about the Jana Sena Tarangam concept. He said that this programme  was going to be launched to explain the ideology, issues in the manifesto and the ideals of the Jana Sena party, here on Tuesday. He called upon Janasainiks to tap the doors of each house and explain to the inmates, the ideology, ideals, issues included in the manifesto and the seven ideals of the party. Stating that the programme will be started at 11 am on Wednesday, Mr Kalyan disclosed that he would personally participate in the launching of the programme in any village of Singanamala Assembly constituency.

“For all these years, development has been neglected under the mask of castes, religions, and areas. We must inform people as to the need of politics to transform and how our party will support the masses,” he said and added that Jana Sena party exists not for 25 kgs of rice but for 25 years of a future.

 

Mr Kalyan said, “This programme will be conducted for five days from December 5.

The Jana Sena Tarangam programme has been taken up to explain the party’s ideology and the party manifesto in detail to the public . The youth, both male and female, by participating in this, should explain the new age politics beyond caste and religion adopted by the Jana Sena for the coming generations. All these years, under the mask of caste, religion and area, development has been neglected.” He asked the cadres to inform the people of the need for politics to transform and how the JS stood in support of the masses. 

“We march ahead for Bangaru Andhra Pradesh, developed AP and healthy AP,” he asserted.

Mr Kalyan asked cadres to keep the Facebook page live while explaining the policies of the JS to each household after tapping on the doors. “I too will interact live with some of the participants,” he said.

 in this programme. Let us conduct this programme intensively for the coming five days. Let us explain to the people how development was kept at bay with corrupt politics. Let us make the people partners and get them involved in this process,” said Pawan. He emphasised on the need for explaining the ideals of the JS to each and everybody. Mr Pawan asked the Jana Sainiks to ask the head of the house to give a missed call to 9010101170 with their permission to join the Jana Sena. 

...
