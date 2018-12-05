search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

One killed, 3 injured in cylinder blast at IISc lab in Bengaluru

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2018, 6:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
A suspected hydrogen cylinder explosion took place at the aerospace lab at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru on Wednesday. 
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. (File photo)
 Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. (File photo)

Bengaluru: A suspected cylinder blast killed a 32-year-old technician and injured three others during an experiment in the aero-dynamics laboratory of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here Wednesday, police said.

Four technicians of a private start-up company were involved in some experiment at the laboratory when an explosion occurred suddenly at around 2.20 pm, they said.

 

Technician Manoj from Mysuru died on the spot while three others suffered injuries. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition was said to be stable, police said.

Though the nature of explosion and its cause were yet to be established, it was suspected that the incident occurred due to a blast in a cylinder containing some gas, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjan Raj Urs told PTI that the start-up company Superwave Technologies Private Limited was having a tie-up with the IISc for carrying out experiments pertaining to its research.

"Forensic experts would ascertain the actual cause of the accident but it seems like a cylinder blast," he said. 

...
Tags: indian institute of science (iisc), iisc cylinder blast
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Children born through IVF are at a higher risk of suffering from asthma: study

It may also be caused by the manner of handling and manipulating embryos before implanting them in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Sale offer: Jet Airways cuts base fares by up to 30 per cent

Jet Airways has reduced its base fares for both domestic and international travel across.
 

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan at Zero trailer launch.
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan launched in India, will rival Bentley Bentayga

The Cullinan is based on the aluminium space frame architecture, called ‘The Architecture of Luxury’.
 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court sends Agusta ‘middleman’ Christian Michel to 5-day CBI custody

Christian Michel James was questioned by the CBI through the night. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Free' promises made by parties not good for democracy: M Venkaiah Naidu

'They should first think how they will mobilise the required resources to fulfill the promises. This applies to the national parties as well as the regional parties,' he added. (Photo: File)

Essential for Centre to step in and act: Govt to SC on CBI infighting

Verma had been divested of all administrative powers and sent on leave in a midnight order on October 23. (Photo: File)

‘Now will see how you escape’: PM to Rahul, Sonia on tax case reopening

Alleging that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Sumerpur in Pali district that it was the 'victory of the honest'. (Photo: ANI)

To prove himself superior, Modi can demean Gandhi, Patel, others: Rahul Gandhi

'What is in Prime Minister Modi's mind has finally been articulated... to prove himself superior to others, he can demean Gandhi, Patel and other leaders,' Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham