N Chandrababu Naidu is a galli leader, says KT Rama Rao

WARANGAL: TRS leader K.T. Rama Rao said AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was behaving like a galli leader and said that the latter was making silly remarks against the TRS.

Mr Rao said that TRS had done what other parties had failed to do to Telangana and suggested that Mr Naidu set his state right before making promises to the people in Telangana which he himself had opposed at one time.

The TRS leader was addressing people during a roadshow in Narsampet, while campaigning on behalf of party candidate Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday. Mr Rao said the Congress allying with the TD was ridiculous.

“The Congress leaders are defending AICC leader Sonia Gandhi’s decision of bifurcating the state. They must remember that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu had been critical of her after bifurcation of the state. Now, the Congress leaders joined hands with the same person for their political gains.”

“Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Naidu can never do anything for the people as they are shamelessly selfish.”

The TRS leader said, “If there is anyone who can change the face of Telangana, it is KCR and people have already seen what he can do in the last four years.”

He appealed to the people to vote for Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and said he can usher in development in the constituency. He exuded confidence that the TRS would be voted back to power as welfare schemes introduced by the party have developed the state. “People will put an end to the mad talk by Mahakutami leaders soon.”