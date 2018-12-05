search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Midnight swoop against Congress chief Revanth Reddy ahead of KCR’s rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 5, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Police breaks into Reddy’s house in Kodangal at 3 am and drags him out.
Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy
 Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy, who threatened to disrupt TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting at Kosgi, was picked up from his home in the early hours of Tuesday and detained for 13 hours under preventive custody by the Jadcherla police. 

The Congress leader, who was dragged out of his house hours ahead of Mr Rao’s rally in Mahbubnagar district, was released only after the TRS chief left the district.

 

In a pre-dawn raid, police personnel wearing protective body-gear broke into Revanth Reddy’s bedroom at 3 am, while his wife Geetha and daughter Nimishya Reddy were asleep. A troop of 100 cops surrounded his residence at Kodangal in Vikarabad, while a group of officers, including women, forced their way into the bedroom by breaking down the door.  

Mr Revanth Reddy asked the police to produce an arrest warrant, but the cops told him to “cooperate”.

His wife and daughter asked the police party whether they were terrorists to be picked up in such a manner and a police officer replied that they were only following the orders of their seniors. 

The Congress leader was dragged out of his house; the police also arrested his four brothers, 140 party workers and servants.

“The group which claimed to be police forcefully opened the main gate and barged into my house and broke open the bedroom doors where my father, mother and I were asleep,” said Mr Reddy’s daughter Nimishya Reddy.

Wife Geetha Reddy broke down after the arrest. 

“They tried showing us a paper which they claimed to be a search warrant but did not give us time to read it.  When we asked questions, instead of answering, they dragged him away as if he was a terrorist or anti-social element,” said Mr Reddy’s daughter Nimishya Reddy

“This is being done to harass and create panic before the elections. We have serious doubts about the cops’ identity as they did not show identification. We haven't been informed about his whereabouts, who took him and on what grounds. We are hearing about my father only from media channels,” Nimishya Reddy said.

Towards the end of the day-long drama, the Office of the Election Commission of Telangana issued a statement: “Mr Revanth Reddy threatened to disrupt the TRS meeting, so he was arrested. The administration is functioning as per the law.” 

The statement was signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajat Kumar. He later instructed the TS DGP to release the Congress leader. 

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad HC asks cops,Telangana govt to explain arrest of Revanth Reddy
Grow moustache, Revanth Reddy dares K Chandrasekhar Rao


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VVIP chopper deal: Christian Michel being extradited to India tonight

Michel, 54, was taken to the Dubai International Airport from where he will be extradited to India later in the day, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: File)

Won't contest 2019 LS polls, will focus on Ram temple, cleaning of Ganga: Uma Bharti

Talking about the Ram temple issue, Bharti said that the agitation over the matter is going on due to delay in the court's judgment over the issue. (Photo: ANI)

UP violence: Mother of accused blames cops of raiding house, beating daughter-in-law

Ratan, mother of Jeetendra- one of the accused in the Bulandshahr violence criticised the police department of ransacking her house and also beating her daughter-in-law. (Photo: ANI)

Govt rejects higher military service pay for one lakh personnel, army upset

Around one lakh service personnel, including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and Indian Air Force, will be affected by the decision. (Representational Image)

Will recite 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 10 times: PM Modi hits back at Rahul

Modi also hit out at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's reported remarks of 'who knows who will become crorepati', saying it reflected the real intention of Congress party. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham