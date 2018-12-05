search on deccanchronicle.com
If not for us KCR might have helped BJP: Akbaruddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 5, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Mr Akbaruddin said BJP had become stronger because of the ineligibility of Congress. It had nourished the RSS.
Hyderabad: MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has defended his party’s stand of supporting the TRS and said in case TRS vanishes, there would be only two forces — Congress and BJP and ultimately the BJP would grab power.

Addressing an election meeting in Habeebnagar, Chandrayangutta, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that he admitted that his party was supporting KCR and asked the people to vote in favour of TRS. He said it was an election strategy.

 

If TRS lost the elections there would be only two parties Congress and BJP and after a lapse of 10 years, BJP would grab the reins of the government from the Congress. He asked whether the people should allow BJP to rule them. “This is the reason we put our hands on the head of KCR. If we do not support him at this juncture, KCR will sit on the lap of BJP. There is immense need of having a Third Force, if one party is not performing well we can support another,” he said.

The MIM leader said BJP did not have any interest in development and prosperity of the country nor did it want to eliminate poverty and unemployment. BJP only had a single point agenda of Hindu, Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra and to achieve this BJP was weakening constitutional and democratic institutions. It was working on a hidden agenda to deprive the weaker sections and minorities from enjoying the rights provided by the Constitution and they also had plans of changing the Constitution, he alleged.

Mr Akbaruddin said BJP had become stronger because of the ineligibility of Congress. It had nourished the RSS. Now Congress leaders were being branded ‘B’ & ‘C’ teams of BJP and the fact was that Congress had been enacting a role as the ‘A’ team of RSS for years and had become the ‘B’ team when BJP emerged, he said.  

Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




