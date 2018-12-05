Bulandshahr violence: UP cop's killing by frenzied mob shameful, says Rahul

Gandhi questioned the rule of PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that if the police was in such a state, then how much terror would a common man feel. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr shameful. He also questioned the rule of PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that if the police was in such a state, then how much terror would a common man feel.

"Police official Subodh Singh's killing by a frenzied mob is painful and shameful. If in Modi-Yogi rule, police is in such a state then how much terror the common man would be feeling (sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Two people including a police inspector were killed in violence that flared up at a village in Bulandshahr, western Uttar Pradesh, when carcasses of 25 cows were found on Monday. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh died when an angered mob, throwing stones, took on the police who had arrived to restore law and order.

The mob, apparently angered by the discovery of cow carcasses in a nearby jungle, set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired guns at police who retaliated with gunfire.