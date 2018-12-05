search on deccanchronicle.com
B S Yeddyurappa comes clean in five illegal land denotification cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Responding to the verdict, Yeddyurappa's son, B.Y.Vijayendra, noted that the court had found the case against his father politically motivated.
B.S.Yeddyurappa
 B.S.Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: In a huge relief to former CM and state BJP chief, B.S.Yeddyurappa, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all five illegal land denotification cases filed before the Special Court against him, saying they did not stand scrutiny of the law and appeared politically motivated.

A bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and S.A.Nazir quashed the two Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by advocates Sirajuddin Basha and K.N. Balaraj and the state government, challenging the order of the Karnataka HC quashing the FIR against him.

 

The five cases filed against Mr Yeddyurappa and his sons and former Minister, S.N. Krishnaniah Setty, alleged denotification of two acres and five guntas of land in Rachenahalli, Bengaluru South taluk,  acquired by the BDA for Arkavathi Layout in 2004 during his tenure as  CM in 2008 to benefit his son- in- law, Sohan Kumar.

Four other identical private complaints were also filed in 2011, which led to Mr. Yeddyurappa  spending 24 days in judicial custody along with former minister, S.N. Krishnaiah Setty.

Responding to the verdict, Mr Yeddyurappa's son, B.Y.Vijayendra, noted that the court had found the case against his father  politically motivated. BJP state general secretary,  N. Ravikumar said,  "The  BJP president has shown tremendous patience and emerged victorious after a long and arduous legal battle. This fantastic judicial victory adds  magnificient value to his sterling
character."

Tags: b.s.yeddyurappa, illegal land denotification case, land denotification
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




