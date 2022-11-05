SC to examine petitions on 3-capitals before taking up hearing

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court has said it wants to examine the petitions filed on the 3-capitals issue before hearing these and posted their next hearing to Nov. 14.

A division bench of Justices KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy held the hearing on the 3-capitals issue in New Delhi on Friday.

AP government counsel urged the court to have urgent hearing on the petitions filed by the farmers from Amaravati and the state government. The court asked what was the urgency involved in the matter.

Government counsel explained to the court that a contempt of court case was filed against the state government for its failure to implement the AP High Court order to develop Amaravati as the sole capital city in a stipulated period.

However, farmers’ counsel told the court that while the AP HC issued its order in March, the state government moved the apex court months later, in September.

Farmers’ counsel Fali Nariman asked the court for a week’s time to file an affidavit with all details of the case. Government counsel pleaded that the hearing be scheduled on Nov. 7. The court, after hearing both the parties, posted the next hearing to Nov. 14.