  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2022 Delhi Pollution: Air ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality 'severe' for third straight day

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 5, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 11:16 am IST
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
  A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Saturday, for the third day in a row, even though a slight improvement was noted in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, which stood at 431 this morning.

On Friday during the corresponding morning period the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472.

Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.

On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.

Kejriwal and Mann said that the AAP governments are in Punjab and Delhi. This is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other. If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR, they added.

"We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)", they added.

CM Kejriwal announced that primary schools in Delhi would be closed from November 5.

Besides, the outdoor activity of students of the above fifth standard has been banned.

The Delhi government is also mulling implementing the odd-even norms for plying of vehicles in Delhi to contain the pollution caused by vehicular emission, he added.

However, the forecast predicts that the condition of air quality in Delhi and nearby regions will continue to deteriorate further and expects improvement from November 5.

"Air quality is likely to remain within 'Severe' today and likely to improve tomorrow to 'lower end of Severe' and from 5th onwards air quality is likely to improve further to 'Very poor' due to upper-level wind reversal that prevents inflow of stubble-related pollutants. Higher surface wind speed on 5th Nov is likely to disperse pollutants," said a press release.

...
Tags: delhi air quality, delhi air pollution, air quality index (aqi), delhi pollution worsens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning
Delhi air 'severe' for second day on trot
Primary schools shut as Delhi smog spikes

Latest From Nation

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. (PTI file image)

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh, to be cremated with state honours

The counting of votes will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bypoll to one Lok Sabha, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Primary schools shut as Delhi smog spikes

An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 426 at 9:30 am in the 'severe' category. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

At least 60 dead as century-old Gujarat bridge collapses 4 days after reopening

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Bridge collapse: PM condoles loss of lives, says there won't be laxity in relief ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar (ANI)

Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against any such attempts. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->