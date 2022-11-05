  
Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)
Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.

"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

