CCTVs not saving Khammam farmers from exploitation

Each and every farmer knows he is being cheated by traders in collusion with certain marketing department officials and staff of the market yard. (DC FIle Photo)

KHAMMAM: Setting up of closed circuit cameras at Khammam Agricultural Market are of no help in checking the exploitation of farmers in the market. Each and every farmer knows he is being cheated by traders in collusion with certain marketing department officials and staff of the market yard.

M. Sudhakar, a farmer from Manchukonda in Raghunadhapalem mandal, said, “Connivance between traders and officials has been exposed several times earlier. It is ridiculous to think that farmers can be saved from exploitation by increasing the number of CC cameras from five to 15.”

A farmer arriving at the market with his produce is like a prey in the hands of everyone at the market yard – traders, certain officials and staff, leaders of trade unions, dadavayees who weigh the produce, hamalis and commission agents. Each one of these plays a role in cheating the farmer.

N. Govindu, a farmer from Chintakani, said, “There is not a single instance of officials taking action against any trader in Khammam market, even though we, as farmers, have repeatedly lodged complaints against them for forming a syndicate and denying us the right price.”

Clerks of traders are first to discourage farmers saying the produce they have brought is not of good quality and hence they cannot get the minimum statutory price (MSP).

M. Sundar Rao, who is well conversant with techniques used by traders to take advantage of farmers, said, “Creating confusion in the mind of a farmer over his produce is the main agenda of traders. It discourages the farmer and prepares him into selling his produce for a lesser price than MSP.

A commission agent will collect from the farmer ₹5 per ₹100 against ₹2 if he notices the farmer is in a hurry. Dadavai weighing the produce shows less weight as he is bribed by traders. Hamalis charge more than normal if the farmer tries to shift the produce to the shed for protecting his produce from rain.