Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 Telangana govt under ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt under pressure to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 6, 2021, 3:03 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 6:25 am IST
The state government imposes 35.2 per cent VAT on petrol 27 per cent on diesel
The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. Representational Image. (ANI)
 The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. Representational Image. (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government seems to be under pressure to cut VAT (value-added tax) on petrol, diesel after several states did so in the last two days following the Centre cutting down fuel prices.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations are strongly demanding the state government to cut VAT which is among the highest in the country. The state government imposes 35.2 per cent VAT on petrol 27 per cent on diesel.

 

There is also a strong demand from various associations of petrol pumps in the state to cut VAT to bring down fuel prices on par with the neighbouring states. If not, they fear, around 200 petrol pumps located within a radius of 50-kilometres bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra would face closure.

Karnataka slashed VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre. With this, the petrol price decreased to Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel to Rs 80.01 per litre. Although Maharashtra did not slash VAT rate so far, the price of diesel is lower than Telangana. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel Rs 94.62. There is a price difference of Rs 7.62 per litre for petrol and Rs 14.61 per litre for diesel.

 

Petrol pumps on borders witness more diesel sales than petrol with huge consumption by transportation vehicles. The price variation has led to almost zero diesel sales on state borders in Telangana due to which around 200 petrol pumps face closure if VAT is not reduced accordingly.

"It's not just petrol pumps, even the state government will suffer huge losses as fuel sales will dip in Telangana. This translates to lower fuel sales and lower VAT collection for state government. The government has to take a decision on VAT reduction without any further delay in its own interest and also in the interest of petrol pumps in state," said Rajiv Amaram, joint secretary, Confederation of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD).

 

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. "There are around 2,000 petrol pumps in Telangana of which nearly 200 are located on state borders alone. They are sitting idle for the past two days with no sales. If the same situation continues, there is no option for them but to shut down the petrol pumps," said G. Vinay Kumar, founder secretary, TS Petroleum Dealers Association.

The VAT on fuel remains the major revenue earner for the state government. The state government is earning nearly Rs 1,000 crore per month through VAT on fuel. However, there has been no move from the state government to cut VAT on fuel so far.

 

Officials say, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has to take a call on this issue. The Chief Minister himself holds the portfolio of commercial taxes department which collects VAT.

Official sources in the commercial taxes department say there has been no communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) regarding holding a meeting to discuss VAT cut so far.

The ruling TRS has made spiralling fuel prices as its main poll plank to target the BJP in the recent Huzurabad bypoll. It demanded that the BJP government at the Centre to cut taxes to bring down fuel prices. Now that the Centre has reduced taxes, there is an increased demand on the Telangana government to follow suit if it is really concerned about price rise.  

 

City Petrol Diesel
Hyderabad 108.20  94.62
Karnataka 100.58 80.01
Chennai 101.40 91.43
Maharashtra 109.91 94.14

 

Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 108.20
Base price: Rs 47.98
Freight charges: 0.30
State VAT: 28.17
Central Excise duty: Rs 27.90
Dealer commission: Rs 3.85
Diesel: Rs 94.62
Base price: Rs 49.84
Freight charges: Rs 0.28
State VAT: 20.12
Central Excise Duty: 21.80
Dealer commission: Rs 2.58

 

...
Tags: diesel and petrol prices, telangana petroleum dealers’ association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

Graphic display of Tunnel Aquarium coming up at Thotlakonda beach in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

APTDC to invite tenders for Vizag aquarium soon

On the last day of nominations, candidates from YSRC and TD filed papers for all wards while the BJP and the Jana Sena in a few places. Representational image. (PTI)

Municipal polls: Ward volunteer quits post to contest as TD candidate

The minister expressed ire at the TDP and its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to form alliances to win the elections. (Representational DC Image)

Ex-Waqf chief quits TD, joins YSRC ahead of civic polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel outlets on Karnataka, Maharashtra borders seek VAT cut

After the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices, simultaneously Karnataka reduced VAT on fuel resulting in the price of diesel at Rs 85.98 and petrol Rs 101.64 per litre. (PTI file photo)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->