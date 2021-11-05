Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 PM Modi unveils stat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 10:09 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 11:03 am IST
The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

 

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at the ancient temple. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

 

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

...
Tags: kedarnath temple, pm modi, adi shankaracharya
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Rudrapur


Latest From Nation

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO

Kerala Finance Minister said the state govt had not increased the state-tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt firm on decision not to reduce fuel tax

One person who suffered serious injuries was admitted to a hospital. (Representational Image)

Two dead, one injured in firecrackers explosion in Hyderabad

The statue has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya, the eighth century Sanyasi, in Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas. (Photo: Twitter)

'Moment of joy', says Mysuru sculptor of Shankaracharya statue unveiled by PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hazy morning after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI Photo)

'Kerala PSC may take suitable steps for candidates who missed tests due to disasters'

Kerala Public Service Commission (Social media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->