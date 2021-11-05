Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 'Moment of joy& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Moment of joy', says Mysuru sculptor of Shankaracharya statue unveiled by PM

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 3:35 pm IST
The Mysuru sculptor said that he selected the black granite rock from HD Kote in Mysuru and worked on it with a team of seven people
The statue has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya, the eighth century Sanyasi, in Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas. (Photo: Twitter)
 The statue has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya, the eighth century Sanyasi, in Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Months of hard work finally paid off for Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the grand statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

"It's a moment of joy for us. After nine months of toil for at least 14 hours a day, we completed the statue of Shankaracharya, which Prime Minister Modi inaugurated at Kedarnath," Yogiraj told PTI.

 

After completing his MBA, the 37-year old sculptor got a lucrative job but resigned soon after to take up his traditional work.

Yogiraj said when the government decided to install the Shankaracharya statue, it had invited models from sculptors from across the country.

"My model was finally selected and since then the Prime Minister's office was personally monitoring the progress," the sculptor said.

He also said that he selected the black granite rock from HD Kote in Mysuru and worked on it with a team of seven people.

 

According to him, the 12 feet tall statue weighs about 28 tonnes. After it was completed in July, it was taken to Uttarakhand.

Yogiraj said the statue was then airlifted by Chinook helicopter to the designated place.

He was supposed to be in Kedarnath but due to a tragedy in the family, he had to return home a week ago.

The sculptor said he is constructing a 25-ft tall Anjaneya statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district and a Shiva statue in another location.

"I have also taken up the construction of a temple in Malaysia as well as at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district," Yogiraj added.

 

The statue has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya, the eighth century Sanyasi, in Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas.

The seer had also laid foundation to the Shankaracharya order and set up four monastries or Peetam in India at Badrikashram in the north, Dwaraka in the west, Jagannath Puri in the east and Sringeri in the south.

...
Tags: adi shankaracharya, sculptor arun yogiraj
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

Latest From Nation

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO

Kerala Finance Minister said the state govt had not increased the state-tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt firm on decision not to reduce fuel tax

One person who suffered serious injuries was admitted to a hospital. (Representational Image)

Two dead, one injured in firecrackers explosion in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs-on-cruise case

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)

China trying to push territorial claims with India: Pentagon

The Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 12,729 new Covid infections, 221 fresh fatalities

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->