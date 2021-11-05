Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 Karnataka govt withd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt withdraws night curfew, allows horse racing

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 4:15 pm IST
The night curfew was imposed from July 3 onwards at the end of the two-month lockdown
 Workers clean the premises of a mall after authorities allowed malls to reopen during COVID-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday withdrew the night curfew and gave the nod to holding horse racing in strict adherence to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

With COVID-19 cases coming down significantly in the state, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued an order to this effect.

 

The order said, "Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 PM to 5 AM is herewith withdrawn."

Regarding horse racing, the order said, "Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises."

The night curfew was imposed from July 3 onwards at the end of the two-month lockdown when the second wave hit the state starting from the April-end.

The state reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 8,267 active cases on Thursday.

 

Tags: karnataka government, karnataka lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


