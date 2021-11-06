Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 Fate of Dalit Bandhu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fate of Dalit Bandhu hangs in balance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 6, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2021, 6:28 am IST
There is no word from the government on the re-launch of the scheme even after November 4 following the defeat of the TRS
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government would resume the Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4. (DC Image)
  Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government would resume the Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Doubts surround the re-launch of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad Assembly constituency and elsewhere in the state. The scheme came to a halt following the Election Commission of India's (EC) staying it until Huzurabad byelection was over.

The result was announced on November 2 and the election code ended on November 3.

 

While addressing the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) plenary in the city on October 25, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government would resume the Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4. He criticised the Opposition parties for saying that they could halt the Dalit Bandhu only till November 3 by complaining to the EC.

But there is no word from the government on the re-launch of the scheme even after November 4 following the defeat of the TRS.

The uncertainty has led to a political slugfest between the TRS and Opposition parties which have have threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to restart the scheme as promised.

 

The Chief Minister selected Huzurabad Assembly constituency to launch the scheme as pilot project to extend financial assistance to all Dalit families, just before bypoll. Accordingly, over 20,000 beneficiaries were identified and the government released Rs 2,000 crore to provide Rs 10 lakh each to Dalit families.

The government had credited the amount into the bank accounts of over 17,000 beneficiaries by the time the EC halted the scheme on October 19. The Chief Minister stated that the remaining 3,000 beneficiaries would get the amount from November 4. He stated that Dalit Bandhu would be extended to one mandal each in four more constituencies.

 

He selected Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency, Tirmalgiri mandal in Tungaturthy constituency, Charagonda mandal in Achampet constituency and Nizamsagar mandal in Jukkal constituency and announced that all Dalit families in these mandals would be extended the scheme on a saturation mode in addition to Huzurabad. The government released Rs 250 crore for these four mandals.

But with the Dalit Bandhu not helping the TRS to win bypoll and the TRS getting fewer votes than the BJP even in Shalapally, where Chandrashekar Rao launched the scheme on August 16, doubts are being raised over whether this scheme would be continued or not.

 

TRS sources said party MLAs themselves were opposing the Dalit Bandhu citing Huzurabad bypoll result and attributing the TRS defeat to the anger caused by this scheme among people from other castes. They want the government to extend similar Bandhu to BCs, STs, Minorities and the poor among OCs simultaneously with the Dalits if it wants to continue this scheme or stop this scheme altogether.

...
Tags: dalit bandhu, cm k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

City police stumbled on this racket that has been operating for the past few months in Peruru, Thanapalli and Chiguruvada besides areas close to the national highway between Tiruchanoor and Chandragiri. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Tirupati: Extortion gang targets lovers in secluded places

Graphic display of Tunnel Aquarium coming up at Thotlakonda beach in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

APTDC to invite tenders for Vizag aquarium soon

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association is also deeply concerned over the fate of petrol pumps on state borders. Representational Image. (ANI)

Telangana govt under pressure to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

On the last day of nominations, candidates from YSRC and TD filed papers for all wards while the BJP and the Jana Sena in a few places. Representational image. (PTI)

Municipal polls: Ward volunteer quits post to contest as TD candidate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel outlets on Karnataka, Maharashtra borders seek VAT cut

After the Centre reduced petrol and diesel prices, simultaneously Karnataka reduced VAT on fuel resulting in the price of diesel at Rs 85.98 and petrol Rs 101.64 per litre. (PTI file photo)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->