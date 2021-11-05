Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 Chennai's air q ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai's air quality very poor, increase seen in pollutants: TN Govt

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 10:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 10:21 pm IST
This is due to very high relative humidity and low wind speed which attributes to high value in AQI on this year's Deepavali day in the city
The AQI observed from 6 AM on November 4 to 6.00 AM the following day, the "average value of AQI in Chennai city ranges between 342 to 385 and the Air quality status is very poor," an official release said. (Photo: PTI)
 The AQI observed from 6 AM on November 4 to 6.00 AM the following day, the "average value of AQI in Chennai city ranges between 342 to 385 and the Air quality status is very poor," an official release said. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Air Quality Index (AQI) observations, beginning on Deepavali day and ending the following day morning, indicated that the air quality status in Chennai is very poor, the government said on Friday.

Also, there was a substantial increase in pollutants in the metropolis when compared to the previous year, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said.

 

The AQI observed from 6 AM on November 4 to 6.00 AM the following day, the "average value of AQI in Chennai city ranges between 342 to 385 and the Air quality status is very poor," an official release said.

"The Air quality index was found to be very poor in the all monitoring stations in Chennai City."

This is due to very high relative humidity and low wind speed which attributes to high value in AQI on Deepavali day of 2021 in Chennai city.

Deepavali was celebrated on November 4 this year and the Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers for two hours, from 6 AM to 7 AM and from 7 PM to 8 PM.

 

In 2020, the AQI values in Chennai ranged between 59 and 107 which showed pollution on a moderate scale.

As per AQI norms, 0-50 is good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderately polluted, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and beyond 400 is severe.

"The considerable increase in Air pollution level and AQI values are mainly due to high relative humidity (90 per cent and above) and the low wind speed and heavy bursting of crackers during the permitted time," the release said.

The AAQ (Ambient Air Quality) survey reveals that there is "substantial increase in the values of PM 10 and PM 2.5 parameters" in the five monitoring stations in Chennai city when compared to the year 2020.

 

The PM 10 (Particulate Matter) values ranged from 187 to 283 ug/m3 (the concentration of an air pollutant in micrograms per cubic meter of air) on Deepavali as against the prescribed standard of 100 ug/m3.

The PM 2.5 results ranged from 175 to 257 microgram/m3 during Deepavali day as against the prescribed norm of 60 ug/m3.

The gaseous pollutants, SO2 and NO2 were however found to be well within the prescribed standard of 80 ug/m3.

On ambient noise level, the Board said the values ranged from 69 to 79 dB(A) (Decibel, the A scale to measure sound levels) during Deepavali day. In 2020, the dB(A) values were between 71 and 78 in the metropolis.

 

The noise level standard is 55-45 dB(A) for residential and 65-55 dB(A) for commercial areas.

...
Tags: air quality index (aqi)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Related Stories

Day after Diwali, Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years
Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Latest From Nation

The minister expressed ire at the TDP and its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to form alliances to win the elections. (Representational DC Image)

Ex-Waqf chief quits TD, joins YSRC ahead of civic polls

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had announced that the state government would resume the Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4. (DC Image)

Fate of Dalit Bandhu hangs in balance

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the house of a Narikorava family at Poonjeri in Chengalpattu district on Deepavali Day. (Photo: Twitter)

CM M K Stalin's visit to Narikorava house creates a stir

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

AP to procure 7,000 mw solar power from SECI: Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

Day after Diwali, Delhi records its poorest air quality in 5 years

A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent. (PTI Photo)

India logs 12,729 new Covid infections, 221 fresh fatalities

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->