Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2021 Aryan Khan appears b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs-on-cruise case

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2
The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)
 The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

 

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

...
Tags: aryan khan, aryan khan arrest, narcotic control bureau (ncb)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO

Kerala Finance Minister said the state govt had not increased the state-tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt firm on decision not to reduce fuel tax

One person who suffered serious injuries was admitted to a hospital. (Representational Image)

Two dead, one injured in firecrackers explosion in Hyderabad

The statue has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya, the eighth century Sanyasi, in Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas. (Photo: Twitter)

'Moment of joy', says Mysuru sculptor of Shankaracharya statue unveiled by PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China trying to push territorial claims with India: Pentagon

The Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 12,729 new Covid infections, 221 fresh fatalities

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years. (Photo: AP)

Hazy morning after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

PM holds meeting with DMs of over 40 districts on low Covid vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->