Tamil filmstar Vijay scotches reports on political plunge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published Nov 5, 2020, 11:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2020, 12:17 am IST
When DC contacted Vijay’s spokesperson Jagadish, he rubbished the reports of the actor floating any party, adding the buzz on it was untrue
Actor Vijay
 Actor Vijay

Chennai: High drama prevailed on Thursday evening after K-town was agog with reports that its A-Lister Vijay is finally making his foray into politics and that his father, veteran film-maker SA Chandrashekar(SAC), had turned the actor’s Makkal Iyakkam into a political party.

When DC contacted Vijay’s spokesperson Jagadish, he rubbished the reports of the actor floating any party and added the buzz on it was untrue.

 

However, soon it was revealed that it was SAC who has enrolled the name All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, with the Election Commission of India (ECI), awaiting registration.

SAC confirmed to DC that he had applied for registration of a political party in the name All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. “It is my initiative. It is not Vijay’s political party and he has nothing to do with this whatsoever,” the ace director said.

Minutes after SAC stated that he had submitted the application to the ECI, Vijay dissociated himself with his dad’s political party. In a strongly worded statement, the Sarcar star said, “I came to know through the media that my father Mr. S A Chandrasekhar has started a political party. I inform my fans and the public that there is no connection directly or indirectly between the political party that my father has started and me. By this, I mean that I will not be constrained by any actions that may take place in the future in connection with politics.”

 

 Vijay also urged his fans not to join or serve the party just because his father started it.  “I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started or work for it. There is no relationship between that party and our ‘Iyakkam’ (fan club),”he quipped.

In a warning tone the actor concluded his statement saying, “Strict action will be taken against anyone who uses or engage in any activities involving my name, pictures or my All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.”

Though the statement came sans the signature of Vijay, his publicist Riaz affirmed that it is an official note from the actor.

 

 Sources disclosed that there has been a rift between Vijay and his dad for quite some time now and it has come out in public with this unpleasant exchange of words. However, SAC refuted it: “There’s no misunderstanding between me and my son Vijay. In fact, it was me who started Vijay’s Fan Club in 1993 and later converted in to Vijay’s Makkal Iyakkam. I felt rasigar mandram (fan club) is not only for fans and followers of Vijay, but it should go to the next level of serving the people.”

Meanwhile,  Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami quipped on Vijay’s political foray:  “In India anyone can start a political party.”

 

In the recent past Vijay, one of the highly paid actors in Tamil cinema, has been in news for subtly propelling his political aspirations in his recent films like Mersal and Sarcar. Industry pundits however say that Vijay, who is still young and enjoys a big market and commands a huge remuneration, will not jeopardise his career and plunge into politics at this point of time. “He would continue acting in films for the next five years and may make a clever move to enter politics in the 2026 elections,”  they added. 

 

Tags: tamil actor vijay, sa chandrashekar, tamil nadu politics, vijay makkal iyakkam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


