The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2020 Republic TV boss Arn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Nov 5, 2020, 12:26 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 12:26 am IST
After Arnab's arrest from Mumbai, he was taken to Alibaug and produced before a court there.
Arnab Goswami
 Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a the Alibaug court on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had arrested Arnab for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer over alleged non-payment of dues.

After Arnab's arrest from Mumbai, he was taken to Alibaug and produced before a court there. As per media reports, he also underwent a medical test.

 

According to reports, Arnab has already applied for bail and his plea will be heard by the Alibaug court on Thursday.

Arnab's latest trouble at least goes back to May, when Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced a re-investigation after a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Adnya had accused the Alibaug police of not investigating the alleged non-payment of dues by Republic, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

As per a Republic TV report, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab's residence without summons, documents or court papers. He also claimed that he was manhandled by the police and pushed into their van during his arrest. Police allegedly also blocked senior management members Niranjan Narayanswamy and Sanjay Pathak from entering the journalist's residence.

 

Politics immediately followed Arnab's arrest with national and local leaders of the BJP supporting the Republic TV editor while the Shiv Sena and NCP defending the MVA government's action.

...
Tags: republic tv, abettment to suicide, mumbai police, arnab goswami


Latest From Nation

Srisailam temple

Srisailam master plan to have ultramodern facilities for pilgrims

Municipal authorities collected Rs 752.62 crore from April 1 to November 4, 2020.

AP registers 19.40% rise in property tax collections in current fiscal

Number of mental health cases increased by 75 per cent in population during this period

Covid fear still pushing one in five into depression

Representational image. (PTI)

COVID-19 situation under control in Kerala, say experts



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

India, 'Quad' members participate in Malabar naval exercise amid China tensions

Scenes from today's Malabar Exercise.

Munger violence: CISF report says police firing in the air instigated crowd

The Munger incident got political heated up on Friday after a report claimed that the state police fired in the air (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham