The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2020 Punjab, Haryana farm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab, Haryana farmers block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different outfits blocked state and national highways at several places
Farmers block a railway track during a protest against the new farm law, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (PTI)
 Farmers block a railway track during a protest against the new farm law, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (PTI)

Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide 'chakka jam' agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn.

The call for the nationwide 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 4 pm was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

 

Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different outfits blocked state and national highways at several places, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Though police authorities diverted traffic at many places, yet the commuters faced traffic snarls.

Farmers slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for bringing the "black laws" and expressed fear that these legislations would destroy the farming community and would only "benefit" big corporate houses.

Punjab farmers' bodies also lashed out at the Centre for suspending goods trains in the state that has affected supply of coal, fertiliser and other essential items.

 

Bharatiya Kisan union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they have put up road blockades at 35 places, including Sangrur, Bathinda, Mansa, Barnala, Patiala, Ludhiana, in Punjab as part of the 'chakka jam' protest.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said their members blocked roads at 45 places in 10 districts of Punjab.

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh said they have planned to hold protests at around 20 places in Haryana, including Karnal, Rohtak, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar and Fatehabad.

 

A protesting farmer in Bathinda said the Narendra Modi government wanted to "defame and derail" farmers' protest by suspending goods trains in the state.

The railways has suspended the operation of freight trains in the wake of blockade of some rail tracks by farmers in protest against the three central farm laws.

Farmers' bodies protesting against three central farm laws have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate entities. They demanded that these be withdrawn.

 

The three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were enacted recently.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.

...
Tags: farmer protests, chakka jam, road blockage, farm laws
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister

Special court extends Sivasankar's custody in gold smuggling case by six days

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

India determined to protect its territorial integrity: Rajnath on eastern Ladakh row

Representational image

Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI)

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arnab Goswami

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

India, 'Quad' members participate in Malabar naval exercise amid China tensions

Scenes from today's Malabar Exercise.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham