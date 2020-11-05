The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: MI 81/2, Overs 8.3, MI VS DEL Qualifier 1, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2020 India slams shifting ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Nov 5, 2020, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 8:07 pm IST
Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi,
Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)
 Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India on Thursday described as "highly condemnable" Pakistan's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, saying it runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern over the decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

 

In November 2018, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

"We have seen reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee, a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body," the MEA said.

"This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large," it said.

 

The MEA said, the Sikh community, in its representations to India, expressed grave concern over the decision by Pakistan "targeting the rights" of the minority Sikh community in that country.

"Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities," the MEA said.

"Pakistan is called upon to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community its right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," it said.

 

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The Kartarpur corridor was thrown open in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories.

 

The corridor was shut in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sukhbir writes to PM Modi

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Pakistan the transfer of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara''s management from a Sikh body to a separate trust and ensure restoration of status quo.

The Pakistan government's decision to establish a project management unit consisting of non-Sikhs has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide, Badal said in a statement.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president sought Modi''s intervention in the matter.

 

He urged Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) be tasked with the responsibility to ensure status quo is restored at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur at the earliest.

"This is also against the "maryada" (code of conduct) associated with Sikh shrines," Badal said.

He said the Sikh community views this decision as a direct attack on the religious rights of its members in Punjab.

It is the first time that the management of a Sikh shrine has been taken out of the purview of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and handed over to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), he added.

 

Badal also dismissed the Pakistan government''s reasoning that this decision was needed to rake in financial returns from the "project".

He said the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara and the land adjoining it, which was tilled by Sri Guru Nanak Dev, are revered by millions as a sacred pilgrimage site.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, gurdwara darbar sahib kartarpur, shiromani akali dal (badal), india-pakistan bilateral ties


Latest From Nation

Screenshot of the viral video

Hyderabad cop runs 2 kms to clear traffic for ambulance, win hearts on social media

Mid Meal making employees distribute the food to students after opening the schools at One Town in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

262 students, 160 teachers test positive after schools reopen in AP

COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army

Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Sabarimala pilgrimage may upset COVID-19 care in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arnab Goswami

Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties

COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

Representational image

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham