The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2020 ED raid continues at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ED raid continues at Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house, relatives protest outside

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Nov 5, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Bineesh was arrested by the ED on October 29 and is under custody at Bengaluru
Relatives protesting outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in Trivandrum.
 Relatives protesting outside Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in Trivandrum.

 

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials from Bengaluru are continuing raid at the residence of CPM Kerala state secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri. The raid at Bineesh’s house in Thiruvananthapuram is in connection with the money laundering case related to the recent drug haul in Bengaluru. Bineesh was arrested by the ED on October 29 and is under custody at Bengaluru.

 

As the ED officials denied entry to the house to meet Bineesh’s wife, parents and child, some of his close relatives sat in front of the house and protested. One of the relatives told media persons that they have requested to enter the house to know the situation of the family, but not given permission. They also alleged that phones of Bineesh’s family members were seized by the ED officials, reports regional media.

The relatives including Bineesh’s aunt have made it clear that they won’t leave the place until one of them are allowed to meet the family.  

 

According to reports, Bineesh’s family has not stepped out of the residence since the raid began on Wednesday morning. The raid was continuing during Wednesday night and the ED officials are continuing in the house due to disputes raised by Bineesh’s wife, reports added. The food brought by the relatives was handed over to Bineesh’s family by the police officials.

Following the dramatic scenes in front of the house, top officials of the Kerala police arrived for negotiations. After having talks with ED officials, the police officials informed the relatives that the family doesn’t want to meet anyone. But the protesting relatives are not accepting the cops’ explanation and insisting to meet the family.

 

The house is under strict police security. Team of CRPF personnel and members of Karnataka police have deployed in front of the residence.

...
Tags: bineesh kodiyeri, ed raid, money laundering, drug case
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Farmers block a railway track during a protest against the new farm law, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (PTI)

Punjab, Haryana farmers block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister

Special court extends Sivasankar's custody in gold smuggling case by six days

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

India determined to protect its territorial integrity: Rajnath on eastern Ladakh row

Representational image

Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Arnab Goswami

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

India, 'Quad' members participate in Malabar naval exercise amid China tensions

Scenes from today's Malabar Exercise.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham