ED raid continues at Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house, relatives protest outside

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials from Bengaluru are continuing raid at the residence of CPM Kerala state secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri. The raid at Bineesh’s house in Thiruvananthapuram is in connection with the money laundering case related to the recent drug haul in Bengaluru. Bineesh was arrested by the ED on October 29 and is under custody at Bengaluru.

As the ED officials denied entry to the house to meet Bineesh’s wife, parents and child, some of his close relatives sat in front of the house and protested. One of the relatives told media persons that they have requested to enter the house to know the situation of the family, but not given permission. They also alleged that phones of Bineesh’s family members were seized by the ED officials, reports regional media.

The relatives including Bineesh’s aunt have made it clear that they won’t leave the place until one of them are allowed to meet the family.

According to reports, Bineesh’s family has not stepped out of the residence since the raid began on Wednesday morning. The raid was continuing during Wednesday night and the ED officials are continuing in the house due to disputes raised by Bineesh’s wife, reports added. The food brought by the relatives was handed over to Bineesh’s family by the police officials.

Following the dramatic scenes in front of the house, top officials of the Kerala police arrived for negotiations. After having talks with ED officials, the police officials informed the relatives that the family doesn’t want to meet anyone. But the protesting relatives are not accepting the cops’ explanation and insisting to meet the family.

The house is under strict police security. Team of CRPF personnel and members of Karnataka police have deployed in front of the residence.