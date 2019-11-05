Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 'We don't ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'We don't roam empty-handed': BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya stirs fresh row with 'threat'

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Akash Vijayvargiya made remarks during a protest against the Kamal Nath government over crop loss and inflated power bills.
"Despite erratic electric supply in the state, people are getting inflated bills worth lakhs. This problem should be solved immediately or else you (government) know that we don't roam around empty handed," Akash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)
 "Despite erratic electric supply in the state, people are getting inflated bills worth lakhs. This problem should be solved immediately or else you (government) know that we don't roam around empty handed," Akash Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)

Indore: BJP MLA from Indore Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday kicked up a fresh row with his remarks that "we don't roam empty-handed", which the ruling Congress termed as a "threat" reminiscent of the June 26 incident wherein he had assaulted a civic official with a cricket bat in public view.

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, made the remarks during a protest against the Kamal Nath government over crop loss and inflated power bills.

 

"We demand that all ministers, MLAs and other leaders of the Congress should ensure that farmers are compensated at the earliest for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rains," he said.

"Despite erratic electric supply in the state, people are getting inflated bills worth lakhs. This problem should be solved immediately or else you (government) know that we don't roam around empty handed," Akash Vijayvargiya said.

After Akash Vijayvargiya's remarks in Hindi went viral on social media, state Congress spokesman Neelabh Mishra said, "Akash's threatening statement has clearly pointed towards the incident of thrashing a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat."

Mishra said Akash Vijayvargiya's remarks showed he had not learnt any lesson even after his arrest for attacking the civic official.

He alleged that the BJP had not taken any disciplinary action against Akash Vijayvargiya in the previous incident. "It seems the anarchist behaviour of its representatives in public is acceptable to the BJP," Mishra added.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time MLA from Indore-3 Assembly constituency, was caught on camera assaulting Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house on June 26 this year.

He was arrested and subsequently released on bail. The issue of imminent action against Akash Vijayvargiya had come up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disapproved of his conduct and language, without taking his name.

However, it was never confirmed whether Akash Vijayvargiya was ever issued a show-cause notice by the BJP.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: akash vijayvargiya, kailash vijayvargiya, kamal nath, bjp, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

Transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5: Telangana govt

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Oppn made them back down': Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to K'taka govt formation: BJP minister

The Rural Development Minister said the disqualified MLAs were to be credited with the formation of the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Apo‘collapse’ now! Bengaluru crumbles

Domlur Flyover is also riddled with holes. Will it go the same way as its counterpart in Sumanahalli? (Photo: R. Samuel)

Bengaluru: Premature baby undergoes rare kidney surgery

Picture for representation

TRS vs BJP vs MIM allows GHMC to ditch Shaikpet

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham