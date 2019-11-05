Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 'Resume work� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Resume work': Top cop urges police personnel protesting in Delhi

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari.
Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)
 Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force".

Patnaik was addressing the protestors outside the police headquarters in ITO. They have been agitating against the attack on a policeman outside the Saket court on Monday.

 

"We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Earlier in the day, police personnel held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

On Monday, IPS Association had also said that the police personnel all around the country stands with those who were assaulted and humiliated.

"Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!" the IPS association tweeted.

The development came a day after the chairman of the coordination committee of all bar associations of district courts, Mahavir Sharma stated that advocates in all district courts in the national capital will abstain from work indefinitely.

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work from Tuesday.

Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence on Saturday where a clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi, police, tis hazari clash, protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yeddy in K'taka MLAs disqualification case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. (Photo: File)

‘Shift my mother to place equipped for winter’: Mufti's daughter to J&K admin

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: Bengal BJP chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yeddy in K'taka MLAs disqualification case

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: Bengal BJP chief

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of

PMO tells 3 states to find permanent solution for Delhi pollution

Among the other attending the meeting were Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P K Sinha and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, besides top officials from the Agricultural Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board and the India Meteorological Department. (Representational Image)

On first day of odd-even scheme, 233 challans issued in Delhi

Around 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham