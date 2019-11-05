Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Siddaramaiah rubbish ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah rubbishes Yeddy's allegations of Cong twisting statement

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Yeddyurappa in a meeting had said that Congress party had twisted his statement.
Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)
 Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)

Shivamogga: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the allegations levelled at him by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that Congress had 'twisted' his statement in a viral video.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, "Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls."

 

Speaking to media persons about a videotape of him pertaining to resignations of these MLAs and the fall of Congress-JDS government, Yediyurappa in a meeting, said that Congress party had twisted his statement and he said: "We don't have anything to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs."

In the video that has surfaced, Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.

"Here, an elected government has been pulled down. Is it not so? When those 17 MLAs defected and gave their resignation, the govt fell," Siddaramaiah added.

The Congress leader further voiced his confidence that Congress party will be winning '12-13' seats out the 15 up for grabs in the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, the bypolls in Karnataka were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD (S).

However, the election date was later shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC). Counting of votes will take place on December 9.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bs yeddyurappa, siddaramaiah, congress-jds, ec
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga


Latest From Nation

Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel as Ayodhya judgement looms

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

There has been no response from the RSS yet. (Photo: File)

Where is coalition dharma? Desperate Sena asks RSS to step in Maha muddle

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the political direction of Maharashtra, where the government formation is getting delayed, will depend upon the steps to be taken by

'Outgoing' CM's step will decide future course of Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel as Ayodhya judgement looms

Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Breather for agricultural, industrial sectors': YSRCP on India opting out of RCEP

'Had India entered into RCEP, the market would have flooded with imported products. The agreement would have adversely affected the interests of the local farmers and medium level industrialists Vice Chairman of Agriculture Mission MVS Nagi Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

'The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter)

'Being cop is thankless job': Rijiju's now-deleted tweet on protests in Delhi

In a tweet said:

Upset with daughter's marriage, Haryana man drives car into canal, kills self, family

Upset over his daughter marrying against his wishes, a man in Haryana drove his car with his wife and son in it into the Bhakra canal, which killed all three, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham