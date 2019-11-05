Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 SC bans construction ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC bans construction, demolition in Delhi

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:26 am IST
It added that a penalty of Rs 5,000 would be imposed if anyone was found burning garbage and waste in the region
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: Terming the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR as “atrocious”, the Supreme Court banned all construction and demolition activities in the region, along with burning of garb-age and waste, on Monday.

The court, which observed that people could not be “left to die” due to the “worse-than-emergency situation”, said those carrying out construction and demolition activities, despite its order, would be fined `1 lakh.

 

It added that a penalty of `5,000 would be imposed if anyone was found burning garbage and waste in the region. A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said in case of any violation, the local adm-inistration and zonal officers would be held responsible.

It said the prevailing situation in the area was a “blatant and grave violation of the right to life of an individual” and scientific data suggested that the life span of people had reduced due to this.

The top court said the authorities could not indulge in “passing the buck” and should collectively try to tackle the situation.

It asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to chalk out a plan to ensure removal of the waste dumped at open spaces and come up with a scheme to deal with the issue. Regarding pollution due to dust accumulated on the roads, the bench said water be sprinkled on the stretches which were prone to dust.

It directed that a traffic plan be prepared so that there was no burden on a particular road and the problem of pollution due to traffic congestion could be tackled.

It asked the traffic authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.
The bench asked the court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to hold a meeting on Monday itself and take a decision on whether the industries, which contributed to the pollution levels of Delhi-NCR, could be shut down during this period.

It also asked the EPCA to take a call regarding banning the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in Delhi.

Regarding the pollution caused due to generators, the bench directed the authorities to ensure that there was no power cut in the region so that there was no need to use generators, except in the case of emergency services.

“Let the order be effective till further orders are passed,” the bench said.
It asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the states of NCR — Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan — to prepare a road map within three weeks so that the situation did not recur in the future.

During the hearing, the bench asked why could air-conditioners not be used at a pre-set temperature of 25 degrees Celsius or above in the region.

“In Japan, ACs cannot work below 25 degrees Celsius. Here, we use ACs at 18 or even 16 degrees celsius. We have forgotten the concept of conservation,” the bench observed.

It also directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies to work in tandem to see that garbage and waste were tackled on a war-footing.

The bench questioned the Delhi government about the over 4,000 industries operating in the national capital.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government said all such industries were allowed to operate as per the masterplan and that the polluting units were already shut down.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that on the day of Diwali (October 27), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the “green category”, but by the night, it started going into the severe category.

EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal appeared in the court and apprised it about the sowing of crop in states like Punjab and Haryana.

...
Tags: supreme court of india


Latest From Nation

MK Stalin

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

Indian Railways

Bengaluru: After 33 years, Suburban Rail chugging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DC impact: O Rukkamma’s body cremated

The trust employees stated that the body was in a highly decomposed state and they immediately carried out the cremation rituals.

Flyover, big relief at Biodiversity junction

K.T. Rama Rao

Container with 8-tonne ‘beef’ seized in Andhra Pardesh

According to police, the meat was being transported with a fake waybill that said that the container was carrying eight metric tonnes of ‘Ice with Fish’. The waybill was made in the name of one Kiran as the dealer and the owner of the vehicle was named as A. Gafoor of Gudivada. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Manic Monday for traffic

Traffic jams on roads leading to Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Hitec City, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills tested the patience of motorists on Monday. (Photo: GANDHI)

Hyderabad: Uber provides full-time job, dignity

The paper chronicles the time from when Uber entered the Indian market, where it realised that the San Francisco-headquartered cab aggregator would have to tweak their economic model to suit local conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham