Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

RSS, BJP order peace after Ayodhya verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:14 am IST
A source disclosed that senior RSS sanghchalaks had asked their cadre to respect the verdict and maintain harmony.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Top brass of the RSS as well as the BJP high command have directed state presidents of the party as well as leaders and cadres to ensure peace across the country when the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case in the coming days.

BJP leaders are in a celebratory mode though, confident that the verdict will be in favour of Ram Janmabhoomi. Mr T. Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA in the state, said, “We have full hope that the verdict will come in favour of Ram Janmabhoomi. Hindus and Muslims will together build the temple in Ayodhya happily.”

 

Mr T.R. Sriniwas, chairman, Telangana BJP Gulf NRI coordination committee, said, “We are looking forward to a favourable judgment. Hopefully, this will lead to construction of a grand Ram temple, reinforcing the faith of billions of Hindus across the world. After the verdict, I, along with people of Telangana living in Gulf, will contribute bricks for construction of the Ram temple.”

A source disclosed that senior RSS sanghchalaks had asked their cadre to respect the verdict and maintain harmony. The Ayodhya is expected before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

...
Tags: rss, bjp, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


