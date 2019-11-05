Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Poet Tiruvalluvar st ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Poet Tiruvalluvar statue desecrated near Thanjai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G. SRINIVASAN
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Miscreants trigger tension in Pillaiyarpatti village.
Miscreants wrap Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar eyes with black cloth and smear its face with cow dung and black liquid in Pillaiyarpatti village near Thanjavur. (DC)
 Miscreants wrap Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar eyes with black cloth and smear its face with cow dung and black liquid in Pillaiyarpatti village near Thanjavur. (DC)

THANJAVUR: Tension was triggered in Pillaiyarpatti village near Thanjavur on Monday after the desecration of a statue of Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar by miscreants who wrapped its eyes with black cloth and smeared its face with cow dung and black liquid on Sunday night.

People of Tiruvalluvar Nagar where the statue is located woke up on Monday morning and saw, to their dismay, the disfigured statue. They immediately informed Tamil University police, who rushed to the spot, cleaned the statue and adorned it with a gar-land.

 

People in the area staged a demonstration condemning the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants.

The cement statue was installed in 2005 with the efforts made by Thenninthiya Valluvar Sangam and residents of Thiruvalluvar street. The then district collector of Thanjavur Veera Shanmugha Moni had unveiled the statue.

“We, people in this area, garland the statue on Tiruvalluvar Day every year. We hold the saint in high esteem, who is above caste, creed, colour, religion and countries. He belongs to the whole world and his Tirukkural is considered as a book for the humanity.  It is unfortunate that such disgrace was done to the saint's statue and those who did it should be arrested immediately and punished. We should not impose caste or religion on him. He belongs to humanity,” a cross-section of people on Tiruvalluvar street
said.

Top police officers V. Varadaraju, IG, central zone, Tiruchy, J. Loganathan, DIG of police, Thanjavur range and J. Maheswaran, SP, Thanjavur visited the spot. People demanded security for the statue.

Four special teams have been formed to nab the culprits involved in the denigration to Ayyan Tiruvalluvar statue at Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur, said V. Varadaraju, Inspector general of police, central zone, Tiruchy, here on Monday.

He told presspersons that a case has been registered following a complaint lodged by Kannan (43), son of Swaminathan, belonging to Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Pillaiyarpatti under four sections of IPC.

“We have registered cases under section 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) and 153 (A) (B) (punish person who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon religion, race etc) and 504 (punishment for intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace),” the IG said. .

“The guilty will undergo a punishment of maximum three years of rigorous imprisonment under these sections,” said Varadaraju.

He said that a CCTV footage available to the police revealed that a single person in middle age attired in dhoti and shirt might have done this after 11 p.m.”We are investigating and soon will nab the culprit” he said.

The four teams will work under Seetharaman, DSP of Vallam police station and report to SP and DIG. He said that security has been provided to a temple being built for Tiruvalluvar at Saliyamangalam near Ammapettai following the incident.

Asked about whether there was a CCTV camera near the statue or from any house nearby, the IG said that it was on the approach road to the statue and could not reveal details about CCTV footage as it would hamper the investigation. “We are at it and we will catch the culprit soon,” he said.   

J. Loganathan, DIG of police, Thanjavur range and J. Maheswaran, SP, Thanjavur were present at the press conference here.

...
Tags: black liquid, tiruvalluvar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur


Latest From Nation

MK Stalin

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

Indian Railways

Bengaluru: After 33 years, Suburban Rail chugging



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Venerated Tamil poet dragged into ugly political row in Tamil Nadu

The passerby noticed the desecrated statue and informed the Tamil University police. (Photo: ANI)

Avoid Ayodhya debates, BJP tells leaders

The apex court has reserved its verdict on the politically and religiously sensitive case and is likely to pronounce it by November 17.

Another PMC Bank depositor dies

The family claimed that he was facing difficulty in procuring money for his treatment owing to the curb on withdrawals from the bank mired in a Rs 4,355.46 crore scam.

Give 12 cop posts to women: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

DC impact: Zeba Bagh trash dump gone

The GHMC workers after cleaning up the place and spreading disinfectant sent the action taken pictures to Deccan Chronicle.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham