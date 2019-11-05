Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 GoAir turns 14 with ...
GoAir turns 14 with fares from Rs 1,314; adds 54th aircraft to its fleet

Published Nov 5, 2019, 8:30 pm IST
To mark the occasion, the private airline has also expanded its fleet and added a new aircraft - A320neo to its family.
The booking period for the special fares is November 4-6 for a travel period from November 13 to December 31. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: GoAir, which turned 14 on November 4, has announced special fares ending with "14" as the last two digits across all its 33 destinations to celebrate its anniversary.

The booking period for the special fares is November 4-6 for a travel period from November 13 to December 31.

 

To mark the occasion, the private airline has also expanded its fleet and
added a new aircraft - A320neo to its family taking the count now to 54 aircrafts in its tally in 2019.

GoAir’s non-stop flights from Kolkata can be availed for Rs 1314/- (all-inclusive) on the domestic and Rs 6714/- (all-inclusive) on international routes.

For the travellers from Kolkata on GoAir flights, the destinations are Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bagdogra, Guwahati, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Aizawl, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Port Blair and international flight to Singapore.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said, "We have completed 14 years of smart, affordable and time-efficient travel. We are entering the 15th year, the year of aggressive growth coupled with more flight options on domestic as well as international routes. Our passengers are a huge part of this celebration. They are the ones who have made us the most reliable, punctual and preferred airlines. It calls for rewarding them on this momentous occasion."

 

