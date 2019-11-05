Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am.

Among those injured were additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub- inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said.

A civilian was injured in the blast that also caused damage to some vehicles, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, the officer said, adding that the blast site has been cordoned off.

Tuesday's blast is the second in four days in Imphal. On November 2, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by unidentified persons at Telipati area in Imphal East district injured three BSF jawans.

