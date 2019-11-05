Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Five cops, one civil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
Tuesday's blast is the second in four days in Imphal.
The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)
 The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am.

 Among those injured were additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub- inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said.

 

A civilian was injured in the blast that also caused damage to some vehicles, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, the officer said, adding that the blast site has been cordoned off.

Tuesday's blast is the second in four days in Imphal. On November 2, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by unidentified persons at Telipati area in Imphal East district injured three BSF jawans.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bsf, ied blast
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal


Latest From Nation

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yeddy in K'taka MLAs disqualification case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. (Photo: File)

‘Shift my mother to place equipped for winter’: Mufti's daughter to J&K admin

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: Bengal BJP chief

Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

'Resume work': Top cop urges police personnel protesting in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: Bengal BJP chief

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of

'We want justice': Police hold protest outside Delhi HQ in Tis Hazari clash

Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

PMO tells 3 states to find permanent solution for Delhi pollution

Among the other attending the meeting were Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P K Sinha and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, besides top officials from the Agricultural Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board and the India Meteorological Department. (Representational Image)

On first day of odd-even scheme, 233 challans issued in Delhi

Around 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham