Dr K Laxman briefs Amit Shah on RTC strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Laxman also informed Mr Shah about the attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in dealing with the suicides and deaths of RTC employees.
Hyderabad: State BJP president Dr K. Laxman on Monday met party president Amit Shah in Delhi to submit a report on the ongoing TSRTC employees which began on October 5.

Dr Laxman said he briefed Mr Shah about the manhandling of BJP Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar by the Telangana state police during a rally in support of RTC employees.

 

Dr Laxman also informed Mr Shah about the attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in dealing with the suicides and deaths of RTC employees.

Along with Dr Laxman, Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy and former TD minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu, who joined the party on Monday, were present at the meeting.

Tags: amit shah, dr k. laxman, rtc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


