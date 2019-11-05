Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Delhi Police submits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash at Tis Hazari court

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police HQ on Tuesday.
It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a home ministry official said. (Photo: File)
 It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a home ministry official said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said.

It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a home ministry official said.

 

It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an incident on Monday in which a group of lawyers assaulted a policeman outside the Saket court, he said.

Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Holding placards that read "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", the protesting police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force".

"The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tis hazari court case, ministry of home affairs, amulya patnaik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

74 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the Rawalpindi-bound passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31. (Photo: ANI)

Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government, Priyanka Gandhi accused it of maintaining silence for two years and asked money of which departments have been put in 'defaulter companies'. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati slam UP government over PF investments in private company

'A 50-seater plane of the Star Air will operate between Hindon and Hubli airports for three days in a week,' the PRO said. (Photo: Representational)

Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow

Gurunatham was working as a driver to the Abdullahpurmet Tehsildar, Vijaya Reddy who died after being allegedly set ablaze on fire in her office. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Tehsildar set ablaze, driver who attempted rescue succumbs to injuries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati slam UP government over PF investments in private company

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government, Priyanka Gandhi accused it of maintaining silence for two years and asked money of which departments have been put in 'defaulter companies'. (Photo: ANI)

Commercial flights from Hindon to Hubli airport begin tomorrow

'A 50-seater plane of the Star Air will operate between Hindon and Hubli airports for three days in a week,' the PRO said. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana Tehsildar set ablaze, driver who attempted rescue succumbs to injuries

Gurunatham was working as a driver to the Abdullahpurmet Tehsildar, Vijaya Reddy who died after being allegedly set ablaze on fire in her office. (Photo: ANI)

PMC Bank depositors protest outside RBI office in Mumbai

A protestor, Sadhika Sayal, said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that he would personally take up the issue with the Centre is ambiguous. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah rubbishes Yeddy's allegations of Cong twisting statement

Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham