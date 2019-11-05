Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Cow's navel pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow's navel produces gold with sunshine, that is why milk is yellow: Bengal BJP chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Bengal BJP chief compared 'desi and videshi (Indian and foreign)' cows and said: 'Only desi cows are our mother and not videshi ones.'
Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of "Gopa Ashtami Karyakram" in Burdwan, about 100 km from Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
 Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of "Gopa Ashtami Karyakram" in Burdwan, about 100 km from Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Burdwan: The West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that "intellectuals who eat beef should eat dog meat too" as it was all the same for their health. In a set of bizarre remarks, he also said the milk of cows in India is golden as it "has gold".

Ghosh said: “Indian breed of cows has a special characteristic, there is gold mixed in its milk, and that is why colour of their milk is slightly yellow. Cow's navel helps in producing gold with help of sunshine."

 

"The cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a maha-apradh (grave crime)," Dilip Ghosh was quoted as telling news agency ANI on Monday in Burdwan.

"A few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them, why only cows, eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat inside your home," said the BJP leader.

Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of "Gopa Ashtami Karyakram" in Burdwan, about 100 km from Kolkata.

The Bengal BJP chief also compared "desi and videshi (Indian and foreign)" cows and said: "Only desi cows are our mother and not the videshi ones."

This is not the first time that Ghosh made controversial remarks on various issues.

In September, Ghosh had claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh was being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal due to National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier this year, the West Bengal BJP chief was booked for reportedly asking his party workers to beat up their TMC counterparts and police. He made the purported comment in connection to the recent clashes between TMC and BJP party workers in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: dilip ghosh, bjp, beef, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. (Photo: ANI)

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said since the issue has been brought to its notice the apex court would consider it. (Photo: File)

SC to consider leaked clip of CM Yeddy in K'taka MLAs disqualification case

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter. (Photo: File)

‘Shift my mother to place equipped for winter’: Mufti's daughter to J&K admin

Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

'Resume work': Top cop urges police personnel protesting in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tis Hazari clash: Police personnel hold protest outside Delhi headquarters

Police personnel on Tuesday held a protest outside Police Head Quarters (PHQ), against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2. (Photo: ANI)

PMO tells 3 states to find permanent solution for Delhi pollution

Among the other attending the meeting were Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P K Sinha and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, besides top officials from the Agricultural Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board and the India Meteorological Department. (Representational Image)

On first day of odd-even scheme, 233 challans issued in Delhi

Around 233 challans were issued on the first day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution, Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5: Telangana govt

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham