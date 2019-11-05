Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Chinmayanand case: 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinmayanand case: 2 BJP leaders from UP to be chargesheeted by SIT

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 8:06 pm IST
Chinmayanand was arrested on September 21.
'The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,' IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters. (Photo: File)
 'The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,' IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a chargesheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said.

"The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh," IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters here on Tuesday.

 

Rathore is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

"These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs 1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count," Arora said on the probe.

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Chinmayanand has gone up to six.

The other four accused are the law student, who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.

Arora said that it was found during investigation that the law student used to lock her room in the hostel, though she claimed that in her absence some vital evidence were removed by the college administration.

This charge of the law student has not been found true in the investigations as even before going to Delhi, Sanjay had put all important things in a box and kept it at the house of a person named Rahul, Arora said.  

He said that when the probe and arrests started, the box was thrown in a drain and the SIT which retreived it later did not find the spectacles with camera, the evidence which the law student had alleged had gone missing.

"The spectacles which the law student said she had used for making the video of Chinmayanand while giving him massage had been removed either by Sanjay or the victim herself," Arora added.

The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges levelled by the woman, who was then a postgraduate student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 21. Police had on August 27 booked him under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on the father's complaint.

He was later booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The woman went missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Her father had filed a complaint with the police, accusing 72-year-old Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chinmayanand case, sit, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


Latest From Nation

The booking period for the special fares is November 4-6 for a travel period from November 13 to December 31. (Photo: File)

GoAir turns 14 with fares from Rs 1,314; adds 54th aircraft to its fleet

Dhabekar was the water resources minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government was in power in the 90s. (Photo: Twitter)

Former Maharashtra minister Dhabekar dies at the age of 89

GRSE chairman & managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena (on left) and Commanding Officer of Annie Besant: Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo of the Indian Coast Guard at the protocol of delivery and acceptance on Tuesday.

GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel, 'Annie Besant' to Indian Coast Guard

Claiming that Gadkari is being 'sidelined' by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours. (Photo: File)

Nitin Gadkari can resolve Maharashtra stalemate in two hours, Shiv Sena tells RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Graeme Smith marries wife Romy Lanfranchi for 2nd time

On Saturday, former South African batsman Graeme Smith tied the knot with his Romy Lanfranchi. (Photo:Instagram)
 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Maharashtra minister Dhabekar dies at the age of 89

Dhabekar was the water resources minister when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government was in power in the 90s. (Photo: Twitter)

GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel, 'Annie Besant' to Indian Coast Guard

GRSE chairman & managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena (on left) and Commanding Officer of Annie Besant: Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo of the Indian Coast Guard at the protocol of delivery and acceptance on Tuesday.

Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway

The first Ladies Special was flagged-off from CSMT- Panvel, the second from CSMT- Kalyan. (Photo: ANI)

Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

74 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the Rawalpindi-bound passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash at Tis Hazari court

It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a home ministry official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham