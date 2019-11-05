Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 'Being cop is t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Being cop is thankless job': Rijiju's now-deleted tweet on protests in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 5, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 2:06 pm IST
Rijiju clarified and said that, 'it's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands.'
In a tweet said: "Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. police officers put their lives on the line every day.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After police took out protests on Monday over clashes with lawyers, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet, which was later deleted, said that being a cop was a thankless job.

In a tweet said: "Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do and damaged even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policemen serve."

 

He later clarified and said that, "it's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands."

Thousands of police personnel gathered outside the Police Headquarters in protest against the Saturday incident when a parking row led to full-blown clashes between policemen and lawyers outside the Tiz Hazari Court complex. At least 28 policemen and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

 

...
Tags: kiren rijiju, tiz hazari clash, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
