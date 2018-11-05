Assembly Elections 2019: Unrest rocks Cong as seat sharing dampens dreams

Party workers and BC leaders from Peddapalle parliamentary constituency staged a protest along with around 200 party activists, demanding tickets to BC community leaders in the constituency.

Hyderabad: The Congress is already feeling the heat from rebels in the party, and its leaders are worried that this may ramp up after the announcement of the candidates’ list.

Former MLA from Serilingampally, Bikshapathi Yadav, protested in front of Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in the city, on Sunday, demanding that the party withdraw its decision of giving this constituency to the Telugu Desam (TD) as part of the seat adjustment between the parties.

More than 100 members staged the protest.

A follower of Mr Yadav even made an attempt to commit suicide. The police managed to stop him from igniting the match after he poured kerosene over himself. Another follower dramatically cut his hand with a blade.

“The Congress is strong in the constituency and is sacrificing the ticket for the TD. We will make sure that any other party candidate from the Mahakutami will be defeated,” said Mr Yadav.

Later, the party workers and BC leaders from Peddapalle parliamentary constituency staged a protest along with around 200 activists, demanding tickets to BC community leaders in the constituency. The protest was lead by Chethi Dharmaiah and Eerla Komaraiah who alleged that not even single BC candidate got the assembly ticket from last 25 years.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress senior leader Mr K. Jana Reddy also faced the heat as senior workers from Miryalaguda staged a protest and stalled his programme, demanding not to issue tickets to new comers, other parties or the non-locals. The party workers refused to listen to Mr Jana Reddy who later left the meeting.

The Congress leaders are now worried about more protests after the final list of candidates and seats sharing are announced.

Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud said, “Though allies have asked for the Serilingampally seat, we have not taken any decision yet. I assure you (party workers) that the seat will remain with the Congress. The BC leaders should also withdraw the protest as the Congress is always with them and will continue the same in future. Mr

Rahul Gandhi himself told that, the Congress party had assumed power with the support of BCs along with Reddy Community. We are clear that the party will provide more seats to the backward comunities.”