search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 2,300 cops on guard, mobile jammers as Sabarimala temple opens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 5, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
In anticipation of protests, prohibitory orders have been issued for the base towns of Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli and Elavunkal.
A large number of devotees thronged Sabarimala temple to worship Lord Ayappa. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 A large number of devotees thronged Sabarimala temple to worship Lord Ayappa. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid tight security, Sabarimala temple was opened today for the public for two days for the special 'Athazha Puja’. A large number of devotees thronged the temple to worship Lord Ayappa.

The reopening of the gates of temple comes just weeks after violent protests against the entry of women of menstruating age hit the shrine.

 

In anticipation of protests, prohibitory orders were issued for the base towns of Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli and Elavunkal.

“We've made adequate security arrangements for facilitating 'darshan' of all devotees. We have various threats in this area. Taking into consideration various threat perceptions, we've provided security arrangements for everyone,” IG Ajith Kumar, security in-charge of Sabarimala told news agency ANI.

The temple has been turned into a virtual fortress with around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women personnel, been deployed to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees.

The Kerala police has also installed mobile jammers near the Lord Ayappa temple to prevent the 'tantri' and other shrine officials from interacting with the media and to dissuade live visuals.

According to reports, the temple has witnessed more crowds than usual this year as compared to the same day in previous years.

This is the second time that the temple has opened after the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine.

The temple opened at 5 pm today for a special puja due tomorrow and will close at 10 pm after it.

The "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja slated for Tuesday, marks the birthday of the last king of the princely state of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala row, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Congress-TDP alliance 'East India Company of 2018'

On November 1, Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced their alliance against the BJP for the upcoming state and general elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi to criticise tigress Avni’s killing

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)

Cong troubled over Rafale as Vadra's aide wasn't made middleman: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal alleged that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre was more concerned about Bhandari than the Indian Air Force (IAF). (Photo: File)

India’s first nuclear ballistic missile sub completes deterrence patrol

PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, 'The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation.' (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Muslim women should not wear nail polish while offering Namaz, says new fatwa

The cleric said Islam does not prohibit women from applying nail polish, but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it as the layer of paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing nails completely. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham